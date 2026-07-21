Stateside: Monday, July 20, 2026

Today on Stateside, we spoke with Akela Lacy, Senior Politics Reporter at The Intercept, on new reporting exposing Congressman Shri Thanedar, a Democrat, for putting millions of dollars of campaign contributions into cryptocurrency funds. Read Lacy's story here: Two-Thirds of Shri Thanedar’s Campaign Cash Came Through AIPAC as He Lost Over $600K

Also on today's show, a new witchy retelling of the wives of Henry the VIII, from northern Michigan writer Jillian Laine. Her book, “Henry Tudor Must Die,” publishes tomorrow.

Plus, we bring you a new episode of On Hand: cherries aren't native to Michigan so how did the state become the cherry capital. Find out here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

