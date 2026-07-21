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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, July 20, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 21, 2026 at 10:38 AM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, we spoke with Akela Lacy, Senior Politics Reporter at The Intercept, on new reporting exposing Congressman Shri Thanedar, a Democrat, for putting millions of dollars of campaign contributions into cryptocurrency funds. Read Lacy's story here: Two-Thirds of Shri Thanedar’s Campaign Cash Came Through AIPAC as He Lost Over $600K

Also on today's show, a new witchy retelling of the wives of Henry the VIII, from northern Michigan writer Jillian Laine. Her book, “Henry Tudor Must Die,” publishes tomorrow.

Plus, we bring you a new episode of On Hand: cherries aren't native to Michigan so how did the state become the cherry capital. Find out here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Akela Lacy, reporter for The Intercept
  • Jillian Laine, author of “Henry Tudor Must Die”
  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, Stateside Producer
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Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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