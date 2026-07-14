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Stateside: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 14, 2026 at 5:09 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, we spoke with Isaac Thomas — a man from Flint who traveled to Washington, D.C., more than five years ago and participated in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — and his attorney, Steven Metcalf. They offered insight into how distrust in American institutions and the rise of extremist views contributed to the attempted insurrection. Thomas also discussed what his life looks like now since he and hundreds of other Trump supporters stormed the nation's Capitol.

Also on the show, we talked to Su’ad Abdul Khabeer — an associate professor of American culture, as well as Arab and Muslim American studies, at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. She discussed her new book, Muslim Cool: Race, Religion, and Hip Hop in the United States, which explores where Black American and Muslim cultural experiences overlap.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

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Stateside On Air StatesideJanuary 6criminal justiceBlack historyreligion
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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