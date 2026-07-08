Stateside: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Today, a court-appointed monitor is investigating Shawn Fain, the President of the United Auto Workers President. The investigation focuses on his handling of text messages and whether he directed a subordinate to seek benefits for his fiancée. We talk to one of The Detroit News reporters who uncovered the story.

Then, film director and writer John Sayles is out with a new historical novel, "Crucible," that takes place in early 19th-century Detroit. We chat with Sayles about why he chose the city and time as the setting for his new book.

Next, with the field winnowed down to two, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed squared off in a debate last night. We recap the debate with Michigan Public's Colin Jackson.

If you're looking for today’s segment of It’s Just Politics, you can find it here .

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