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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 8, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today, a court-appointed monitor is investigating Shawn Fain, the President of the United Auto Workers President. The investigation focuses on his handling of text messages and whether he directed a subordinate to seek benefits for his fiancée. We talk to one of The Detroit News reporters who uncovered the story.

Then, film director and writer John Sayles is out with a new historical novel, "Crucible," that takes place in early 19th-century Detroit. We chat with Sayles about why he chose the city and time as the setting for his new book.

Next, with the field winnowed down to two, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed squared off in a debate last night. We recap the debate with Michigan Public's Colin Jackson.

If you're looking for today’s segment of It’s Just Politics, you can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Breana Noble, auto and business reporter for The Detroit News
  • John Sayles, author, "Crucible"
  • Colin Jackson, Michigan Public reporter
Tags
Stateside On Air UAWDetroitlocal historyDetroit historyford familysenate raceU.S. Senate RaceU.S. Senatedemocratic candidatesdebateDemocratic Debates
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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