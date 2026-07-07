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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 7, 2026 at 4:46 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, things are mixing up at Michigan State University. After walking away in the spring, former MSU president returns to his post. Kevin Guskiewicz announced yesterday that he will be staying at MSU instead of filling the role of president at Clemson University. The news comes after Guskiewicz wrote a scathing review critiquing MSU's decision-making. We chat with David Jesse, senior writer at the Chronicle of Higher Education, on why Guskiewicz decided to stay.

Next, Metro-Detroit's Kresge foundation has awarded grants to two local musicians. Today we'll speak with DJ Salar Ansari and jazz musician Shahida Nurullah, artists of two different generations, on how they keep creativity thriving in their communities.

Then, how a live entertainment venue in Detroit is fostering community this World Cup. The venue, Candela Detroit, has opened their doors to the community during the 2026 World Cup games to host watch parties while offering corresponding cultural dishes. Our production assistant, Isabella Jacob, captured the scenes at Candela last week to view the match-up between Argentina vs. Cape Verde and Colombia vs. Ghana. We also hear from restaurant owner Paula Anderanin about what it means to bring people together through food, culture, and soccer.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

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Stateside On Air Michigan State UniversityDetroitJazzWorld Cupkresge
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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