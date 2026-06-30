Stateside: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Michigan is currently experiencing a heat dome during harvest season, affecting farm workers and the agricultural sector. We spoke with a professor from Michigan State University professor who wrote about the toll the high temperatures have had on farm workers and how agricultural employees can stay safe. For those involved in outdoor work, there is an app that offers tips and first aid information for dealing with extreme heat.

Next, Detroit's Green Grocer Program has returned after almost a decade hiatus. We had a conversation with the program's founder and a local grocery store owner about this initiative aimed at opening grocery stores that offer fresh fruits and vegetables in neighborhoods with limited access to healthy food options.

Finally, we heard from Grand Rapids native Alyssa McElheny, who has become the world champion in a new endurance sport called HYROX, which combines running and strength training. We chatted with McElheny about her fitness journey and the growth of HYROX.

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