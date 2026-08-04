Stateside: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

As Chinese-made electric vehicles, sold at a low cost, make their way into markets around the globe, some are drawing comparisons to how Detroit's big three automakers faced new competition from Japanese automakers in the '80s. Today on Stateside, we spoke to Susan Helper , a professor of economics at Case Western University’s Weatherhead School of Management and former economic policy advisor to the Obama and Biden administrations. She expanded on her thoughts about increasing global competition, which were featured in a recent New York Times article .

As we reflect on the United States' 250th, we examined what life was like, back in 1776, for folks living Michigan’s oldest city — Stault Ste. Marie — with help from Dr. Bernie Arbic , an historian, author, and Chippewa County Historical Society board member.

And, a new novel, based in Detroit, is a tale of wealth and secrets. Michigan Author Ruta Sepetys joined us to talk about her new book, Fortune of Sand , which tells of how the fictional Lennox family — whose business boomed on the back of the auto industry — is not unlike any other, in that there are plenty of secrets to go around.

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