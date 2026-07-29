Stateside: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Today on Stateside, ahead of Michigan's primary elections on Aug. 4, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou sits down for an interview with Democratic Governor candidate Chris Swanson.

And an Interlochen Public Radio feature highlights a local group offering a space for homeless people to share their experiences and needs.

Then, we break down a new report detailing decades of sexual misconduct at Interlochen Center for the Arts. We speak to Interlochen Public Radio's Ed Ronco about the investigation and what it uncovers.

Finally, we hear from Bridgeport Township resident and former Detroit Rockham Golf Course employee Tom Chulig about the time he met Marvin Gaye in the 1970s — and got the chance to drive the singer's sports car.

If you're looking for today’s segment of It’s Just Politics, you can find it here .

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

