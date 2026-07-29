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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 29, 2026 at 9:12 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, ahead of Michigan's primary elections on Aug. 4, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou sits down for an interview with Democratic Governor candidate Chris Swanson.

And an Interlochen Public Radio feature highlights a local group offering a space for homeless people to share their experiences and needs.

Then, we break down a new report detailing decades of sexual misconduct at Interlochen Center for the Arts. We speak to Interlochen Public Radio's Ed Ronco about the investigation and what it uncovers.

Finally, we hear from Bridgeport Township resident and former Detroit Rockham Golf Course employee Tom Chulig about the time he met Marvin Gaye in the 1970s — and got the chance to drive the singer's sports car.

If you're looking for today’s segment of It’s Just Politics, you can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Chris Swanson, Democratic candidate for Michigan Governor
  • Ed Ronco, news director at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Tom Chulig, retiree from Bridgewater, Michigan
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Stateside On Air 2026 Midterm ElectionGovernor's Racechris swansonInterlochenMarvin Gayegolf coursehomelessnessHomeless
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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