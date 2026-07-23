Stateside: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Today on Stateside, a conversation about climate change with Jonathan Overpeck, dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan. He shared insight into how arid conditions in North America make for increased wildfire risk, why this period is different from any other, and paths for progress stopping climate change.

An Upper Peninsula hiking trail has grown in popularity. But amid increased foot traffic on the Bush Bay Trail — also known as the "Narnia Trail" — concerns are being raised about overtourism's impact on the delicate plant life that makes the trail special. MLive Environment Reporter Sheri McWhirter joined us to talk about it.

And, Michigan's August 4th primary election is now less than two weeks away. April Baer sat down with Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11), one of two leading candidates in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate seat, on topics ranging from immigration to the U.S. relationship with Israel.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

