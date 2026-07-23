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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 23, 2026 at 7:04 AM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a conversation about climate change with Jonathan Overpeck, dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan. He shared insight into how arid conditions in North America make for increased wildfire risk, why this period is different from any other, and paths for progress stopping climate change.

An Upper Peninsula hiking trail has grown in popularity. But amid increased foot traffic on the Bush Bay Trail — also known as the "Narnia Trail" — concerns are being raised about overtourism's impact on the delicate plant life that makes the trail special. MLive Environment Reporter Sheri McWhirter joined us to talk about it.

And, Michigan's August 4th primary election is now less than two weeks away. April Baer sat down with Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11), one of two leading candidates in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate seat, on topics ranging from immigration to the U.S. relationship with Israel.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jonathan Overpeck, dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan
  • Sheri McWhirter, environment reporter for MLive
  • Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11), Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate
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Stateside On Air Statesideclimate changeCanadian WildfiresEnvironmentrecreationprimary election
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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