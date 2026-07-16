© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, July 16, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 16, 2026 at 4:03 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, Wildfire smoke has prompted statewide air quality alert in Michigan. A look into how the decrease in air quality from Canadian and northern Minnesotan wildfires are effecting Michiganders, especially in urban zones like Detroit. We talked to Dr. Devon Payne-Sturges on what Michiganders can do to stay safe.

Then, the Cans Film Festival returns to Grand Rapids this weekend for its fourth year. Requiring attendees to bring one recyclable can for admission, the festival directs proceeds to participating filmmakers. We heard from Tran Hoang Calvin, president of the Cans Film Festival, and Nate Roels, director of one of the festival’s feature films, "Wronged: The Maurice Carter Story". The documentary examines the wrongful conviction of Maurice Carter, who was convicted in 1976 for a non-fatal shooting in Benton Harbor.

Plus, a new biography on architect Albert Kahn who built iconic parts of Detroit from the Fisher building to the Belle Isle Aquarium. We discussed the book, Albert Kahn's Daylight, with author Christopher Meister.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dr. Devon Payne-Sturges, Professor of Environmental Health Sciences at the University of Michigan 
  • Tran Hoang Calvin, President of Cans Film Festival
  • Nathan Roels, Director of “Wronged: The Maurice Carter Story”
  • Christopher Meister, Author of Albert Kahn’s Daylight
Tags
Stateside On Air Canadian WildfiresAir Qualityfilm festivalrecyclingmichigan booksbelle isle
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes
We need your support donation button