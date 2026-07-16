Stateside: Thursday, July 16, 2026

Today on Stateside, Wildfire smoke has prompted statewide air quality alert in Michigan. A look into how the decrease in air quality from Canadian and northern Minnesotan wildfires are effecting Michiganders, especially in urban zones like Detroit. We talked to Dr. Devon Payne-Sturges on what Michiganders can do to stay safe.

Then, the Cans Film Festival returns to Grand Rapids this weekend for its fourth year. Requiring attendees to bring one recyclable can for admission, the festival directs proceeds to participating filmmakers. We heard from Tran Hoang Calvin, president of the Cans Film Festival, and Nate Roels, director of one of the festival’s feature films, "Wronged: The Maurice Carter Story". The documentary examines the wrongful conviction of Maurice Carter, who was convicted in 1976 for a non-fatal shooting in Benton Harbor.

Plus, a new biography on architect Albert Kahn who built iconic parts of Detroit from the Fisher building to the Belle Isle Aquarium. We discussed the book, Albert Kahn's Daylight, with author Christopher Meister.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

