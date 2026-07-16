Stateside: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Today on Stateside, cyclosporiasis cases have continued to climb in Michigan, surpassing 3,700, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. We talk to the chief medical executive for the state of Michigan about the latest on the outbreak and the necessary health guidance.

Next, one of Michigan Public's new projects to cover the 2026 midterm elections is called The Mids. We chat with the reporter behind the newsletter and short video series.

Then, a Points North podcast episode connects with a Michigander who rose to fame foraging for mushrooms in the state.

If you're looking for today’s segment of It’s Just Politics, you can find it here .

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: