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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 15, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, cyclosporiasis cases have continued to climb in Michigan, surpassing 3,700, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. We talk to the chief medical executive for the state of Michigan about the latest on the outbreak and the necessary health guidance.

Next, one of Michigan Public's new projects to cover the 2026 midterm elections is called The Mids. We chat with the reporter behind the newsletter and short video series.

Then, a Points North podcast episode connects with a Michigander who rose to fame foraging for mushrooms in the state.

If you're looking for today’s segment of It’s Just Politics, you can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the state of Michigan
  • Dustin Dwyer, west Michigan reporter for Michigan Public
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Stateside On Air Cyclosporiasis2026 Midterm ElectionThe Midsmushroomspolitical campaignnature
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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