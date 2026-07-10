Stateside: Friday, July 10, 2026

Health officials are tracking cyclospora, a stomach bug that's been leaving people with some not-so-pleasant side-effects. Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive of Michigan updated us what we know about the cyclosporiasis infection and outbreak in Michigan, and what Michiganders can do to try and stay healthy.

In other news, a recent project is changing the way people think about incarcerated individuals in a unique way— through greeting cards. Postmarked From the Inside is an exhibition featuring greeting cards that were created by artists inside Michigan prisons. Dr. Vitalis Im, assistant professor at the University of Michigan-Dearborn and chief curator, and Martín Vargas, co-curator of the project and a former incarcerated artist, joined the show.

And, Michael Jewett, former weekday jazz host at WEMU, recently retired. Over the course of nearly four decades, he brought jazz to Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Ypsilanti. Jewett talked about the special relationship between jazz and public radio, and why the genre resonates so deeply with some people.

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