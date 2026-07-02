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Stateside: Thursday, July 2, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 2, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

On this episode of Stateside, we talk to a law professor about what recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions mean for executive power over federal agencies—and why that matters.

Then, as we head into a weekend celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of America, what about Detroit in 1776? A historian clues us in on what our not-yet-state was like during the American Revolution.

Also, how the 1994 World Cup—which hosted matches at the Pontiac Silverdome—helped shape Americans' relationship to soccer (or football if you're the rest of the world).

GUEST ON TODAY'S EPISODE:

  • Leah Litman, a professor of law at the University of Michigan and co-host of the podcast Strict Scrutiny
  • Bill Pringle, curator of collections with the Detroit Historical Society
  • Andrei "Andy" Markovits, professor emeritus at the University of Michigan
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Stateside On Air America's 250th birthdayMichigan historyWorld CupU.S. Supreme Courtexecutive privilege
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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