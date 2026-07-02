Stateside: Thursday, July 2, 2026

On this episode of Stateside, we talk to a law professor about what recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions mean for executive power over federal agencies—and why that matters.

Then, as we head into a weekend celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of America, what about Detroit in 1776? A historian clues us in on what our not-yet-state was like during the American Revolution.

Also, how the 1994 World Cup—which hosted matches at the Pontiac Silverdome—helped shape Americans' relationship to soccer (or football if you're the rest of the world).

GUEST ON TODAY'S EPISODE:

