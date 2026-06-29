Stateside: Monday, June 29, 2026

Today on Stateside, we were joined by Michigan Public's Zena Issa, to talk about her experience covering an Ashura procession in the city of Dearborn on Sunday. She also offered insight into the variety of food that is prepared for this annual commemoration.

Plus, amid Dusty May's exit as head basketball coach for the University of Michigan — to take on a new role with the NBA's Dallas Mavericks — we spoke with The Athletic Staff Writer Austin Meek, who provided his thoughts on what's next for the team.

On the Weirdly Helpful podcast, Zak Rosen talked to Dr. Conor Heffernan, a lecturer at Ulster University and chair of the British Society of Sports History, about his new book exploring the rise of fitness culture in the 19th century.

And, an encore edition of our On Hand podcast asks the question, "Does a Sleeping Bear rescue really cost $3000?" You can find that here.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

