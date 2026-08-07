Stateside: Friday, Aug. 7, 2026

Today on Stateside, Ann Arbor elected a new mayor this week. Yousef Rabhi unseated three-term mayor Chris Taylor. We sat down with Rabhi to talk about his priorities as he prepares to take office.

Then, a new podcast looks at the history of Detroit’s Black Catholics. In the podcast "The City and the Cross," writer and translator Aaron Robertson explores the tenacity of the Church in one of America’s largest majority Black cities. Robertson talked to April Baer about why he wanted to share

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