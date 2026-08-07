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Stateside: Friday, Aug. 7, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published August 7, 2026 at 3:24 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, Ann Arbor elected a new mayor this week. Yousef Rabhi unseated three-term mayor Chris Taylor. We sat down with Rabhi to talk about his priorities as he prepares to take office.

Then, a new podcast looks at the history of Detroit’s Black Catholics. In the podcast "The City and the Cross," writer and translator Aaron Robertson explores the tenacity of the Church in one of America’s largest majority Black cities. Robertson talked to April Baer about why he wanted to share

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Yousef Rahbi, Washtenaw County commissioner and mayor-elect of Ann Arbor
  • Aaron Robertson, producer of The City and the Cross podcast
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Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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