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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, August 3, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, we’re nearing the end of a closely-watched primary election season. Local officials are prepared to deliver accurate, timely results from Election Day. Stephanie Leiser, Director of the Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy at University of Michigan, discussed what it takes to administer a smooth election process.

Then, a crisis at Kalamazoo County jail. The water has contained dangerously unsafe levels of lead and copper for months, yet inmates are expected to drink, cook, and bathe with the water. County officials have been slow to address the issue. Kristanitie May, Managing Editor of NowKalamazoo, has been investigating the story since spring.

And, Petoskey stones aren’t just found in Petoskey. The iconic Michigan stones can be found in more places than what the name implies. Stateside producer April Van Buren visited Leelanau County to explore the origins of the state stone and share tips for finding them.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Stephanie Leiser, Director of Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy at University of Michigan
  • Kristiantie May, Investigative News Reporter and the Managing Editor of NowKalamazoo
  • April Van Buren, Stateside producer
  • Scot Wack, co-author of Rockhounding: A Beginner’s Guide to Rock Hunting Around Lake Michigan
  • Jennifer Wack, co-author of Rockhounding: A Beginner’s Guide to Rock Hunting Around Lake Michigan
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Stateside On Air primary electionkalamazoo countypetoskey stonesPetoskeyjail
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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