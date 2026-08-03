Stateside: Monday, August 3, 2026

Today on Stateside, we’re nearing the end of a closely-watched primary election season. Local officials are prepared to deliver accurate, timely results from Election Day. Stephanie Leiser, Director of the Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy at University of Michigan, discussed what it takes to administer a smooth election process.

Then, a crisis at Kalamazoo County jail. The water has contained dangerously unsafe levels of lead and copper for months, yet inmates are expected to drink, cook, and bathe with the water. County officials have been slow to address the issue. Kristanitie May, Managing Editor of NowKalamazoo, has been investigating the story since spring.

And, Petoskey stones aren’t just found in Petoskey. The iconic Michigan stones can be found in more places than what the name implies. Stateside producer April Van Buren visited Leelanau County to explore the origins of the state stone and share tips for finding them.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: