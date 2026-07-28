August Primary Election Master Guide

This is your one-stop shop for all the information you need before voting in the primary election on Aug. 4, 2026.

Logistics of Voting

Am I registered to vote?

Check if you’re registered to vote by clicking this link and inputting your information.

If you’re not registered to vote yet, you’ve missed the deadline to register online for the primary. You must register in-person by visiting your local clerk’s office or a satellite location with proof of residency documentation.

You can register to vote and vote on the same day.

For more information on voting eligibility requirements, how to register or updating your registration, visit this website.

Where is my polling place?

The same website where you checked your voter registration status also tells you where your polling locations are and what times they are open.

Can I still get an absentee ballot?

While you still can register to get an absentee ballot, for all methods it’s recommended that you sign up at least 15 days before the election.

Click here to request an absentee ballot online.

If you choose to register for an absentee ballot in-person, you have until 4 p.m. the day before the election to submit your request to your clerk’s office. If you are not registered to vote or need to update your registration, you have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to visit your clerk’s office, register (or update your registration), request an absentee ballot, and submit it on-site.

For more information on absentee ballots, how to request one and how to turn it in, visit this link.

Need to spoil your ballot t because you changed your mind or voted for a candidate who has dropped out? Find information on that here.

Candidates and their stances

Which races is Michigan Public watching?

We will post results on the Republican and Democratic Gubernatorial Primaries, Democratic U.S. Senate Primary, the District 7 Democratic Primary for the U.S. House, and the District 11 Democratic Primary for the U.S. House.

We are also watching the Ann Arbor Mayoral Race.

Why is Michigan Public only reporting Democratic primary results for some races?

The Republican primary for those races only has one candidate, meaning they are running unopposed.

Has Michigan Public interviewed candidates?

Yes. Below are the interviews.

I’d like a direct comparison of candidates and stances. Do you have that?

Also yes.

Where can I find election results on your website?