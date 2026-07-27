County park trail race returns to raise money for animal nonprofits

Runners, and their four-legged companions, will hit the trails at Independence Oaks on August 16 for the third annual Tails and Trails 5K, a pet-friendly race supporting two Michigan nonprofits that help animals and young people find care, connection, and a second chance.

The race will take place in Oakland County, Michigan, and will benefit the Great Lakes Dog Rescue, which helps care for dogs that have been rescued or surrendered before they’re adopted, and Teacher’s Pet, a 501(c)3 that facilitates animal assisted interventions for the benefit of vulnerable populations, including but not limited to adjudicated and at-risk youth.

The "Tails and Trails" 5K is open to any age participant and begins at 10 a.m. with a ‘Cat Walk’ 1K. The 5K race, which begins at 10:30 a.m., takes runners along the trails through Independence Oaks, one of seventeen parks in the Oakland County park system.

A map of the routes available within the park is available for those who want to prepare for the type or steepness of terrain.

Cost of admission for the Cat Walk 1K is $15, which includes a bag of free items. Cost for the 5K is $25, and gives the participants a T-shirt. Both races also give out medals to the participants. Online registration is available for participants.

Participants have the option to race alongside their pets, though they must have a current license and 6-foot long leash. People are also welcome to participate without any pets of their own.

McLaren Oakland will sponsor the event.