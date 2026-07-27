The Mids: Are you ready for the primary?

Welcome to Election Day!

Sort of. The calendar will tell you Election Day is actually November 3rd this year. But the primary comes first on Tuesday, August 4th.

People in Michigan have been able to cast their absentee ballots in the primary for weeks already, and early in-person primary voting officially started this weekend.

Maybe it’s less an Election Day and more an Election Season.

As a committed procrastinator, my personal tradition is still to vote in-person on the last day. I’m usually rushing to research my ballot the day before, or sometimes on the walk to my polling place.

But there’s no reason for you to wait. Here’s how you can get ready to vote, whenever you vote:

Are you registered to vote?

Always the first question to ask. You can check your voter registration status here. If you’re not registered yet, you still have time. In Michigan, you can register and vote during the same visit until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Get more information here.

What's on your ballot?

If you’re still not totally sure what’s on the ballot where you live, visit the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center for the quickest answer.

Like a lot of election-related sites, it’s not super easy to navigate. You may want to track down extra information, like your voting precinct location (see next question), to help you out.

Where is your voting precinct?

Depending on how you look up your voter information on the Voter Information Center website , you may need to enter your precinct number to pull up a sample ballot.

Tip ➡️ There’s a way to avoid this by going directly to this link , submitting your info, and clicking on the “Ballot preview” button at the top.

You can also go online to look up your precinct number. Type your “[city name] + voting precinct,” into your favorite search bar and you should be able to find your way to a precinct map with the number.

Where do you vote early in-person?

If you want to vote early in-person, you can find your location options on the Michigan Secretary of State site. You can also usually find the information on your city or township clerk’s website.

Voting early in-person has similar requirements to voting on Election Day. You’ll be asked to show an ID, and if you don’t have one, you’ll have to sign a form.

Can you vote for both parties?

When it’s time to vote in the primary, you’ll have to choose a party: Democrat or Republican.

Michigan has an open primary system, so you don’t have to be registered with either party (or any party) to vote in its primary. You don’t even have to like the party. Just choose whichever one you want for whatever reason you want.

What about proposals at the bottom?

You may also see local proposals at the bottom of your ballot. These could include requests for sinking funds or operating millages for local schools, or funding for other local services. Proposals are different in every community, so look them up first on your sample ballot so you can research them ahead of time.

Need to research the issues and candidates?

It seems to me like there’s always a firehose of information around elections, and wading through it is not my idea of fun. If you avoid it until the last minute, trust me, you’re not alone. But, it’s also not that hard!

Even my 10-year-old daughter can explain it.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed and have no idea who to vote for or need more answers, Michigan Public has resources! You can find our quick guide to what’s on the ballot.

We’ve also compiled all our 2026 Midterm election coverage in one place, so it’s easy to deep dive into interviews with statewide candidates and find the latest election news updates.

2026 Midterm Election Curious about the 2026 Midterm Election? Here's where you can find out more about the candidates, races and other information.

It’s definitely a lot to take in, even for regular political junkies who follow the news every day. But once you break it down and decide which candidates best represent your values, you’re ready!.

So, go ahead, enjoy your Election Day. Whichever day that happens to be for you.

And I’ll see you back here in two weeks, when we’ll dig into one of the questions many of you have been asking: How to research judge candidates?

Until next time,

Dustin Dwyer, Reporter

Producer's Corner

Have more midterm questions for Dustin to explore? Send them our way!