The candidate I voted for on my absentee ballot dropped out. How can I change my vote?

Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow has dropped out of the Aug. 4 primary, but her name remains on absentee ballots that have already been mailed to voters.

Submitted absentee ballots can be “spoiled” — voided and replaced — by sending a signed written request to a city or township clerk by 5 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Unsubmitted ballots can be spoiled in person at a clerk’s office until 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, or surrendered at the polls.

Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow dropped out of the race Monday after falling behind in the polls. Her exit leaves moderate Haley Stevens and progressive Dr. Abdul El-Sayed to continue the contest, which will be decided in Michigan's August 4 primary election .

However, McMorrow was too late in her withdrawal to have her name removed from the ballot — absentee ballots had already become available for the election June 25, and some voters may have turned them in by mail or a drop box before McMorrow's decision was publicized. The good news is, it is not too late to "spoil" — or disqualify — a ballot and receive a new one.

How do I spoil a ballot I already submitted?

You can spoil your ballot by submitting a written request to your city or township clerk.

If you’ve already returned the ballot, you must sign the request and state if you would like a new absentee ballot mailed to you or picked up at the clerk’s office. Your request must be received by 5 p.m. on the second Friday before the election. (That’s July 24 for these ballots).

Jacqueline Beaudry, Ann Arbor city clerk, said when people contact her office about pulling a ballot they've voted, she sends them a form to fill out and sign. After receiving the signed form, her office marks the ballot as “spoiled,” and it will not be counted.

“I just wanted to let voters know that it is an option — for whatever reason — if they want to receive a new ballot,” Beaudry said. ‘As long as we have that signed request, we're happy to make sure that they can get a new ballot and have another chance at filling it out.”

Lawrence Kestenbaum, Washtenaw County clerk and register of deeds, said the ballots must be spoiled before statewide early voting starts.

“The deadline of having to do this before early voting starts, that is a significant limitation,” Kestenbaum. “You can't go before the day before Election Day and say, ‘I want my absentee ballot back.’ No, that's too late.”

How do I spoil an unsubmitted ballot?

If you haven’t returned your ballot, you can spoil it in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election (that’s August 3 for these ballots). You can also surrender your ballot or sign a statement saying the ballot was lost or destroyed and vote in person at an early voting site or on Election Day.

Kestenbaum said situations like this are fairly rare and he still encourages absentee voting for those who wish to take more time considering their options.

“Voting absentee is basically like a take home exam as opposed to showing up on the polls on Election Day and seeing all these unfamiliar names that, you know, you felt like maybe you should have studied that a little bit,” Kestenbaum said.

How do I find my clerk’s information?

You can find out more about your clerk by filling out this form and either clicking “Your clerk” in the left panel or scrolling down to the “Your clerk” section on the right side.

Voters can track the status of absentee ballots at michigan.gov/vote.