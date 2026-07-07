Michigan Hot Air Balloon Festival continued despite inclement weather

Despite less than ideal weather, hot air balloons could still be seen above Battle Creek, Michigan, over the Fourth of July weekend. It was part of the Battle Creek Hot Air Balloon Festival held at the Battle Creek Executive Airport. This particular event has gained notoriety, ranking no. 6 in the country in USA Today’s 2026 Reader’s Choice Awards.

The hot air balloonists hailed from several different states, including Georgia, Nevada, Tennessee, Iowa, Utah, Texas, and Arizona.

Phil Clinger has been the championship director of the event for over two decades and has been involved with the direction and operation of 47 competitions. According to the Field of Flight website, Clinger also operates the hot air balloon company Altitude Endeavors, FAA certified repair station Thermal Air Repair, and the corporate advertising & event management company Aviation Endeavors.

The festival had no weather conflict the first two days, last Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, a drone show set to a synchronized soundtrack lit up the sky.

Come Friday, a Facebook post around 6 p.m. announced the cancellation of the day’s remaining activities, advising everyone to take shelter and be safe. The events were originally intended to last until 11 p.m.

The launches took place in the mornings, but the launch was canceled Saturday morning.

The balloons were still inflated on ground level, according to organizers, so that viewers could still see the designs.

Following storms across Michigan through Saturday and Sunday, the festival began at 11 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. on Sunday. The crews had worked overnight to clear the area and clean up the mess the storm had caused.

Saturday night there were expected events, and those, according to organizers, stayed on schedule. The events included pyrotechnics (special effects can include fireworks), fireworks, and a glowing lantern-esque balloon display at night.

The other Saturday night event, taking place before the fireworks and pyrotechnics, was the Balloon Illume, where more than 20 balloon burners are lit up while the balloons remain on the ground.