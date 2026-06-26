Voting in the primary? Here’s a guide to your ballot.

Absentee ballots in Michigan were sent on June 25. In order for your ballot to count, it must be received by your local clerk's office by 8 p.m. Election Day. Postmarks don’t count (with the exception of military and overseas ballots — those have to be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by their local clerk within six days after the election in order to be counted.)

Early voting starts the second Saturday before Election Day and ends the Sunday before an election. Primary election day is August 4.

You'll have to choose which partisan section you want to fill out.

Here are the races on every ballot, how to find what’s on your individual ballot (including local elections and local proposals) and which races are not in the primary, but will be in the general election.

On the Democratic Ballot

Jocelyn Benson - Gubernatorial Candidate

Jocelyn Benson is the current Secretary of State. She is campaigning on lowering prices, expanding access to healthcare and housing, improving public education, and regulating data centers.

Chris Swanson - Gubernatorial Candidate

Chris Swanson is the current Genesee County Sheriff. He is campaigning on prioritizing early childhood education, government transparency, increasing trade programs, lower utility bills, and increasing safety for minors.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed - U.S. Senate Candidate

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed was the director of the Department of Health, Human, and Veterans Services of Wayne County. He is campaigning on ending gerrymandering, Supreme Court reform, reforming immigration policy, taxing billionaires, guardrails around artificial intelligence, and lower drug prices.

Mallory McMorrow - U.S. Senate Candidate

Mallory McMorrow is a current state Senator. She is campaigning on getting ICE out of communities, reversing Citizens United, raising federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, expanding Rx Kids nationwide, and regulating artificial intelligence.

Haley Stevens - U.S. Senate Candidate

Haley Stevens is a current U.S. Representative. She is campaigning on fair and accountable policing, lowering healthcare costs, lowering housing costs, and investing in STEM and job-training pipelines.

On the Republican Ballot

Mike Cox - Gubernatorial Candidate

Mike Cox is a former Michigan Attorney General. He is campaigning on eliminating state income and property taxes, supporting school choice, and “DOGE-ing” the state government.

John James - Gubernatorial Candidate

John James is currently a U.S. Representative. He is campaigning on rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse, undoing harm caused by COVID-era restrictions, such as automatically clearing low-level, nonviolent, or first-time citations, creating a parents’ bill of rights, and improving education.

Perry Johnson - Gubernatorial Candidate

Perry Johnson is a businessman. He is campaigning on eliminating the state income tax, property tax reform, identifying and eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse, capping energy rates and ending data center subsidies.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Aric Nesbitt has dropped out of the race, but is still on the ballot.

Mike Rogers - U.S. Senate Candidate

Mike Rogers is a former U.S. Representative. He is campaigning on making gasoline, groceries, prescription drugs, and housing more affordable, bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., protecting Social Security and Medicare, and eliminating “indoctrination” in public schools.

Races not on the primary ballots

Attorney General and Secretary of State candidates are chosen at the respective party’s nomination convention. They are not on primary ballots; instead, they are on general election ballots.

Finding your ballot