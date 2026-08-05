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Donavan McKinney ousts Democratic incumbent Shri Thanedar in13th Congressional District

Michigan Public | By Edith Pendell
Published August 5, 2026 at 10:51 AM EDT
Donavan Mckinney
Julia Demaree
/
AP Photo
McKinney is expected to have a strong advantage in the November midterm elections.

Democratic Socialist challenger Donavan McKinney won the Democratic primary for Michigan's 13th Congressional District Wednesday.

McKinney, a member of the Michigan House of Representatives, won 51.9% to 48.1% with all precincts reporting, ousting 2-term U.S. Congressman Shri Thanedar.

The 13th District is located within Wayne County and includes portions of Detroit and some of its suburbs. The Cook Political Report rates the district as solidly Democratic, so McKinney is expected to have a strong advantage in the upcoming midterms. He will face Republican nominee T.P. Nykoriak.

Both Thanedar and McKinney ran as anti–President Donald Trump candidates backing progressive priorities, including universal health care, abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and ending the war in Iran.

However, McKinney pushed to the left of Thanedar, advocating to end military aid and arms to Israel and opposing corporate money in politics. He gained backing from prominent progressives like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and U.S. Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed.

Thanedar ran as a progressive in 2022 but split with the Democratic Socialists of America in 2023 and has since rebranded himself around strong support for Israel.

The race was called by the Associated Press at 9:55 a.m.
Tags
Politics & Government midterm2026 Midterm Electionshri thanedar13th congressional districtprimary electionprimary results
Edith Pendell
Edith Pendell is a Newsroom Intern for Michigan Public. She is a current student at the University of Michigan, where she studies political science and English, and has served as co Editor-in-Chief of The Michigan Daily.
See stories by Edith Pendell
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