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John James wins Republican primary for governor's race

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published August 4, 2026 at 10:32 PM EDT
A monochromatic photo of Jocelyn Benson is in front of a blue to purple gradient background. To the left is the Michigan Public Election 2026 Results logo. Underneath are the words "John James" and "Republican Gubernatorial Primary."
Kalloli Bhatt
/
Canva
Congressman John James speaks at his victory party on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, after the Associated Press called him the winner of the Republican gubernatorial primary race.
Steve Carmody
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Michigan Public
Congressman John James speaks at his victory party on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, after the Associated Press called him the winner of the Republican gubernatorial primary race.

WASHINGTON (AP) — John James wins Republican nomination for governor in Michigan.
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