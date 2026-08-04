Politics & Government John James wins Republican primary for governor's race Michigan Public | By The Associated Press Published August 4, 2026 at 10:32 PM EDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Kalloli Bhatt / Canva Steve Carmody / Michigan Public Congressman John James speaks at his victory party on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, after the Associated Press called him the winner of the Republican gubernatorial primary race. WASHINGTON (AP) — John James wins Republican nomination for governor in Michigan.