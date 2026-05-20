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It's Just Politics

Michigan governor’s race enters new phase with polls, ads and public forums

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published May 20, 2026 at 3:13 PM EDT
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As Michigan’s race for governor heats up, candidates are finally taking part in forums, scheduling debates, and sharpening their campaign messages.

As Michigan’s race for governor heats up, candidates are finally taking part in forums, scheduling debates, and sharpening their campaign messages. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Bridge Michigan’s political reporter Simon Schuster and Bridge Michigan’s politics deputy editor Jonathan Oosting join Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to break down the polling, money, strategy, and tensions shaping the 2026 campaign.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

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It's Just Politics michigan governor's racemichigan governorJocelyn Bensonchris swansonMike DugganJohn JamesPerry Johnson2026 Midterm ElectionIt's Just Politics
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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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