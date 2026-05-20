Michigan governor’s race enters new phase with polls, ads and public forums

As Michigan’s race for governor heats up, candidates are finally taking part in forums, scheduling debates, and sharpening their campaign messages. On this week’s It’s Just Politics , Bridge Michigan’s political reporter Simon Schuster and Bridge Michigan’s politics deputy editor Jonathan Oosting join Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to break down the polling, money, strategy, and tensions shaping the 2026 campaign.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!