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It's Just Politics

Two weeks, no deal: Michigan's budget deadline approaches

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published June 17, 2026 at 3:28 PM EDT
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Michigan capitol building with money in the background with the title "Budget deadline, budget doubts"
The clock is ticking on Michigan's state budget, and there's growing skepticism lawmakers won’t meet the July 1 deadline.

Two weeks from Michigan's budget deadline and there's still no clear path to a deal. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta check in with Gongwer News Service’s Assistant Editor Elena Durnbaugh on the state of negotiations and then ask schools advocate, Executive Director of K-12 Alliance Robert McCann what another late budget would mean for districts across Michigan.

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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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