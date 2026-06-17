Two weeks, no deal: Michigan's budget deadline approaches

Two weeks from Michigan's budget deadline and there's still no clear path to a deal. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta check in with Gongwer News Service’s Assistant Editor Elena Durnbaugh on the state of negotiations and then ask schools advocate, Executive Director of K-12 Alliance Robert McCann what another late budget would mean for districts across Michigan.

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