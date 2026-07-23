© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Just Politics

Michigan's Race for the U.S. Senate: Meet Abdul El-Sayed

Published July 23, 2026 at 5:26 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
On the left side of the image are the It's Just Politics and Michigan Public logos. Underneath them are the words "Abdul El-Sayed talks data centers and antisemitism." To the right is an outlined photo of Abdul El-Sayed in a jacket and black shirt wearing headphones. Behind all of this is a blue and purple gradient background.
Kalloli Bhatt
/
Canva

We're in your feed again this week bringing you interviews with both U.S. Senate candidates. Today, we have former Wayne County health official Abdul El-Sayed. Yesterday, we heard from U.S. Representative Haley Stevens.

Note: Michigan Public reached out to former Congressman Mike Rogers, who is running on the Republican ticket. If he accepts an interview request, we’ll bring you that conversation as well.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

Tags
It's Just Politics It's Just PoliticsAbdul El-Sayedanti-semitismData Center
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
We need your support donation button