Michigan's Race for the U.S. Senate: Meet Abdul El-Sayed

We're in your feed again this week bringing you interviews with both U.S. Senate candidates. Today, we have former Wayne County health official Abdul El-Sayed. Yesterday, we heard from U.S. Representative Haley Stevens.

Note: Michigan Public reached out to former Congressman Mike Rogers, who is running on the Republican ticket. If he accepts an interview request, we’ll bring you that conversation as well.

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