In Lansing, a budget deadline comes and soon passes
The biggest story in Lansing this week is the state budget. Lawmakers are still working to finalize their plans for bills that are due today. Plus, VoteBeat’s Hayley Harding joins It’s Just Politics to explain why the U.S. Justice Department wants some of your voting data.
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Join Michigan Public’s "It's Just Politics" co-hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta and their guest panel of political experts for a preview of the upcoming Michigan Primary, less than a week before the election!