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It's Just Politics

In Lansing, a budget deadline comes and soon passes

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published July 1, 2026 at 3:45 PM EDT
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Michigan capitol building
It looks more and more likely that lawmakers and Governor Gretchen Whitmer will not pass a state budget by the July 1st statutory deadline. What comes next?

The biggest story in Lansing this week is the state budget. Lawmakers are still working to finalize their plans for bills that are due today. Plus, VoteBeat’s Hayley Harding joins It’s Just Politics to explain why the U.S. Justice Department wants some of your voting data.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

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Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - Michigan’s Primary Election Preview (Jul. 29, 2026)
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Join Michigan Public’s "It's Just Politics" co-hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta and their guest panel of political experts for a preview of the upcoming Michigan Primary, less than a week before the election!

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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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