Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - Michigan’s Primary Election Preview (Jul. 29, 2026)

Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - Michigan’s Primary Election Preview

Bell’s Eccentric Cafe - Kalamazoo

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 – 7:00 p.m.

A free Michigan Public event - watch in person and online

Register here.

This August will be the first round of highly competitive races across multiple top offices in the state. Term limits will force a turnover in the governor’s office, U.S. Senator Gary Peters leaves an open Senate seat after announcing his retirement, and both parties will be vying for control of Michigan’s Legislature.

On August 4, voters will decide which major-party candidates advance in the gubernatorial race, which of the three Democratic candidates will move forward to face Mike Rogers (R) in the race for U.S. Senator, and more.

Join Michigan Public’s It’s Just Politics co-hosts Zoe Clark (Political Director) and Rick Pluta (Senior Capitol Correspondent), and a panel of political experts, as they preview this heated election. They’ll dive into the key races, campaign promises, and stakes of this midterm primary. Plus, they’ll answer your questions about the upcoming election cycle.

Attend in person or watch online. Admission is free, but in-person space is limited, so advance registration is needed. Maximum 2 registrations per person (1 + guest) for in-person attendance.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.