© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

That's What They Say - Grammar Night with Anne Curzan & Rebecca Hector (Aug. 12, 2026)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published June 8, 2026 at 2:41 PM EDT

That's What They Say - Grammar Night
Wednesday, August 12, 2026
The Ark 
316 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

A free Michigan Public Event – in-person or watch from home
Register Here

Are you concerned about how many people start their sentences with "so"? Do you ponder the fate of the words "shall" and "fewer"? Are you still trying to understand "6-7" and other slang phrases of younger generations? We have just the event for you!

Join University of Michigan English Professor Anne Curzan and Michigan Public’s Rebecca Hector, the hosts of That’s What They Say for Grammar Night—a fun evening discussing our ever-changing English language and your favorite language peeves in downtown Ann Arbor.

You can attend in person or watch from home. Tickets are free, but in-person space is limited, so reserve your tickets now. Register here.

That's What They Say is a weekly segment on Michigan Public that explores our changing language. Each week Anne Curzan discusses why we say what we say with Michigan Public All Things Considered host Rebecca Hector.
Tags
Community Michigan Public EventsThat's What They SayAnn Arbor
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing and Communications Coordinator at Michigan Public. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Communications and Business Administration. She loves music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
We need your support donation button
Related Content