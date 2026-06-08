That's What They Say - Grammar Night with Anne Curzan & Rebecca Hector (Aug. 12, 2026)

That's What They Say - Grammar Night

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

The Ark

316 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

A free Michigan Public Event – in-person or watch from home

Register Here

Are you concerned about how many people start their sentences with "so"? Do you ponder the fate of the words "shall" and "fewer"? Are you still trying to understand "6-7" and other slang phrases of younger generations? We have just the event for you!

Join University of Michigan English Professor Anne Curzan and Michigan Public’s Rebecca Hector, the hosts of That’s What They Say for Grammar Night—a fun evening discussing our ever-changing English language and your favorite language peeves in downtown Ann Arbor.

You can attend in person or watch from home. Tickets are free, but in-person space is limited, so reserve your tickets now. Register here.

That's What They Say is a weekly segment on Michigan Public that explores our changing language. Each week Anne Curzan discusses why we say what we say with Michigan Public All Things Considered host Rebecca Hector.