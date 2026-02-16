Discover Switzerland, Austria & Bavaria (Aug. 26-Sept. 4, 2026)

Join Michigan Public this August for an exciting trip to Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria!

Here are some exciting details about this trip:

This summer, take an amazing trip to the Alps! You’ll arrive in Bern, the capital of Switzerland. This UNESCO World Heritage site rests in the Swiss countryside. The cobbled Old Town section is so well preserved that residents who lived here 500 years ago would still find it familiar today.

Explore delightful Bern on a panoramic sightseeing tour, led by a local guide, passing by the Bundeshaus (the Swiss Parliament), the famous Bear Pit, the Rose Gardens and the gothic cathedral which dominates the Old Town’s skyline. You’ll have some free time to explore - perhaps you’ll take a ride in the red carriages of the Gurtenbahn funicular railway or climb Gurten Mountain to an altitude of 2,574 feet (858 meters) for impressive views of Bern, the surrounding towns and mountains.

You’ll also visit Habkern, the small mountain village outside of Interlaken, boasting classic postcard imagery of Switzerland. Enjoy a tour with a local workshop owner to learn how the alphorn is made and even entertain your musical side by playing one, and explore the world of yodeling through a professional demonstration — perhaps you’re a natural and never knew! Finish your afternoon with a fondue lunch at a local restaurant before heading back to Bern.

Then, you’ll set out for Lucerne, the “Swiss Paradise on the Lake.” Enjoy a leisurely paced Altstadt (Old Town) walking tour, exploring the hidden treasures of this 800-year-old city such as the covered Chapel Bridge; the famous Water Tower, which has served as a prison, watchtower and treasury; the Renaissance-style Town Hall; the baroque Jesuit Church; and the Lion Monument, carved from natural rock to commemorate the heroic Swiss Guard. Spend the free afternoon in this magnificent city or perhaps join an optional tour to the legendary Mount Pilatus.

You’ll make your way through Vaduz, Liechtenstein, the smallest German-speaking country in the world and the only country to lie entirely within the Alps on your way to Innsbruck, Austria. Spend some time in this tiny capital and wander the winding cobbled streets of Mitteldorf, Vaduz’s little old quarter and walk down Stadtle, the center of Vaduz, referred to as “small town” by the locals. Continue towards Austria, and savor a free afternoon to settle into the beautiful city of Innsbruck.

While in Innsbruck, you can select one of two leisurely walking tours: join a local guide as you discover the city’s history and culture while passing popular attractions including Maria-Theresien-Strasse, the Hofburg, and the “Golden Roof" -OR- you may embark on a tour focusing on Innsbruck’s unique architectural structures including its famous ski jump. Spend the afternoon at leisure in this charming town or perhaps you’ll choose to join an optional tour to the charming village of Seefeld. Tonight, experience the rich musical tradition of mountainous Austria during a Tyrolean folklore show hosted by a well-known local musical family.

The following day you’ll travel through the picturesque countryside to Salzburg. Enjoy a walking tour featuring Mirabell Gardens (seen in The Sound of Music), the quaint Getreidegasse (birthplace of Mozart), and many other highlights of this beautiful city. Fans of The Sound of Music will delight in visiting the locations where the Trapp family once lived, and the iconic film was shot. Complete your afternoon with a delightful lunch at the 1,200-year-old St. Peter’s Restaurant, the oldest in Austria and still owned by the monks.

Your last stop will be Bavaria, for a tour of the Linderhof Palace, the only palace - out of three - that King Ludwig II lived to see completed. Walk the extraordinary halls that were modeled after Versailles with an expert guide and bask in the luxury of past royals. After, make your way to the Ettal Abbey – a Benedictine monastery founded in 1330 by Louis IV. Here, you’ll tour the Basilica followed by a brewery tour complete with tastings. Next, return to Innsbruck. Your last night, you’ll be treated to a farewell dinner at a traditional Tyrolean restaurant as your tour comes to an end in Innsbruck.

Highlights:



Bern

Alphorn Maker

Yodeling Demonstration

Fondue Lunch

Lucerne

Austrian Alps

Innsbruck

Salzburg

Mirabell Gardens

Bavaria

Linderhof Palace

Tyrolean Folklore Show

Includes:



Roundtrip Airfare From Detroit (DTW)

Int’l Air Departure Taxes/Fuel

13 Meals

Professional Tour Director

Motorcoach Transportation

Sightseeing & Admissions per Itinerary

Baggage Handling at Hotels

Hotel Transfers

Trip Facts:



4 nights - Hotel Bern

4 nights - Hotel Innsbruck

$6,984 per person based on single occupancy

$6,284 per person based on double occupancy

$6,234 per person based on triple occupancy

For bookings made after Apr 27, 2026 call for rates.

Not included in price: Cancellation Waiver and Insurance of $549 per person

*All Rates are Per Person and are subject to change, based on air inclusive package from DTW

For bookings made after Apr 27, 2026 call for rates. Not included in price: Cancellation Waiver and Insurance of $549 per person Trip begins: August 26, 2026

Trip ends: September 4, 2026 - return home

