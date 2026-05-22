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Second Trip Added - Visit the Galapagos Islands and the Amazon rainforest (January 31 - February 9, 2027)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published May 18, 2026 at 2:52 PM EDT

Join Michigan Public in January for an unforgettable journey to the legendary Galapagos Islands and Amazon rainforest.

Here are some exciting details about this trip:

While based on the island of Santa Cruz, we’ll spend our days exploring nearby islands such as North Seymour, Santa Fe, and the Plaza Islands. Visit the Charles Darwin Research Station and encounter remarkable species found nowhere else on Earth.

Certified naturalists will enlighten and expand your understanding of the amazing creatures and unparalleled biodiversity of these remote islands. Join friends and fellow public radio enthusiasts to commune with iguanas and snorkel with sea lions on this extraordinary adventure with Michigan Public!

Click here for the full itinerary.

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TRIP AT A GLANCE

  • 3 Nights Quito
  • 4 Nights Galápagos islands
  • 2 Nights Casa del Suizo – Amazon rainforest

Highlights:

  • The Amazon rainforest  
  • Explore the Galápagos Islands with expert naturalists  
  • Charles Darwin Research Station  
  • Unequaled diversity of wildlife  
  • Snorkeling with marine life
  • Opportunities for hikes and nature walks  
  • Historic walking tour of the old colonial town of Quito, a World Heritage Site 
  • Colorful markets  
  • Knowledgeable, experienced local guides
  • Intimate dining experiences  
  • Soak in hot springs  
  • Travel with like-minded public radio listeners

Includes:

  • Travel with Michigan Public host
  • Full-time bilingual tour guide and naturalist
  • Airport & hotel transfers in Ecuador for all guests arriving the day the tour begins
  • Five days of island hopping and exploration in the Galápagos Islands
  • Three days in the Amazon rainforest
  • Domestic flights to/from the Galápagos Islands
  • Accommodation in charming superior 4-star hotels and lodges
  • All breakfasts plus 17 additional multi-course meals
  • Galápagos National Park Maps
  • Gratuities for your tour guide and drivers are included
  • Pre-tour suggested reading list
  • Alumni appreciation discounts applied toward future expeditions
  • A small, fun group of soon-to-be public radio friends!

Not Included:

  • Round-trip air from the USA to Ecuador (optional group air available)
  • Travel insurance
  • Anything not listed on the itinerary
  • $200 Galápagos Islands National Park entrance fee

Trip Facts:

  • 11 Days/ 10 Nights (not including air package below)
  • $6,995 per person double occupancy
  • $2,595 single supplement
  • Trip begins: Quito on January 31, 2027 in the evening
  • Trip ends: Quito airport on February 9, 2027
    *Note: Flights on Delta depart at approx. 1:00 a.m. for Atlanta

Group Air Offer: details coming in July

  • Airline: Delta (via Atlanta)
  • Includes Transfers: Airport transfers on arrival day are included for all travelers, regardless of whether you join us on the group flight or fly independently.
  • Our Recommendation: For maximum flexibility, we suggest booking directly with Delta. This allows you to select your own seats, upgrade and easily manage flight credits if you need to cancel or postpone.
  • Fuel surcharges may be added by Delta at a later date.

SAVE UP TO $200!

Pay your final balance by check and save $100

Michigan Public and Earthbound travel alumni save $100

Click here to get more details, or to reserve your space.

For more information, questions or reservations, you can contact Earthbound Expeditions at (206) 842-9775, or email at info@earthboundexpeditions.com.

Why travel with Michigan Public?

When you travel with Michigan Public, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience led by a carefully selected guide that offers a unique perspective on the places you’ll visit. You’ll also join a fun group of travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in lifelong learning and share a love of public radio.
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Station News Michigan Public Travel
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business Administration. She loves music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
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