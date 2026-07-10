Auchter's Art: Class in politics

It did occur to me to make Elon Musk the guy in the cartoon. After all, the newly minted trillionaire is very much the poster child for an absurd concentration of wealth leading to an absurd concentration of power.

But I thought that would be letting all the other tech-bro billionaires off the hook. And there are plenty of them out there rigging systems, undermining democratic principles, and aligning with political authoritarians to spread fear so they can further concentrate their wealth and power. If you happen to have access to the The Atlantic magazine, they had an article on this recently: The Problem America Refuses to Address: In the age of the trillionaire, inequality remains a defining challenge.

Not exactly light summer reading, I know. But then, these aren't exactly light times.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.