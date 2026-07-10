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Auchter's Art: Class in politics

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
The comic features two characters: a man wearing a vest with "TECH BRO" written on the back of his shoulder, and a young girl with blonde hair in pigtails wearing a pink shirt. Panel 1: The man stands behind the girl, looking over his shoulder. A speech bubble from him reads, "Know who's holding you back? Ruining your way of life? Immigrants!" The girl looks forward with a neutral, slightly confused expression. Panel 2: The man becomes more animated, gesturing wildly. He says, "And the trans. Those icky trans!" The girl maintains her neutral expression. Panel 3: The man points dramatically to the side and says, "Devious, evil Muslims!" The girl glances upward with mild annoyance. Panel 4: The man is now shouting angrily with a clenched fist, yelling, "Blacks! Communists! Belgians!" The girl grimaces, clenching her teeth in frustration. Panel 5: The girl speaks calmly, saying, "I think the problem is extreme wealth inequality and the people like you who profit from it." The man stops shouting and looks at her with wide eyes, caught off guard. Panel 6: The man clutches his chest with a look of hurt dismay and says, "Why must you bring class politics into it? It hurts my feelings." The girl glares at him with a deadpan, unimpressed expression.
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
It did occur to me to make Elon Musk the guy in the cartoon. After all, the newly minted trillionaire is very much the poster child for an absurd concentration of wealth leading to an absurd concentration of power.

It did occur to me to make Elon Musk the guy in the cartoon. After all, the newly minted trillionaire is very much the poster child for an absurd concentration of wealth leading to an absurd concentration of power.

But I thought that would be letting all the other tech-bro billionaires off the hook. And there are plenty of them out there rigging systems, undermining democratic principles, and aligning with political authoritarians to spread fear so they can further concentrate their wealth and power. If you happen to have access to the The Atlantic magazine, they had an article on this recently: The Problem America Refuses to Address: In the age of the trillionaire, inequality remains a defining challenge.

Not exactly light summer reading, I know. But then, these aren't exactly light times.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Elon MuskAuchter's Artjohn auchterbillionaires
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
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