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Auchter's Art: Drama queen

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published June 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
A red-faced man in a navy suit and red tie, labeled "Hall," gestures dramatically while speaking to a crowd of onlookers and reporters. His speech bubble reads: "…And if I don't get what I want, maybe we won't even HAVE a state budget this year! Maybe I'll just wait till after the election so I can have MY OWN PARTY!" The Michigan State Capitol dome is visible in the background, with its own speech bubble responding: "Ironic, isn't it? The same guy who won't let the House vote on a Pride Month resolution because it's 'too divisive' is also the biggest drama queen in Lansing."
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
Hall jumped on the Trumpian bandwagon of delaying the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge, the bridge that Canada paid for. This also is a negotiating tactic. It's from the "never miss an opportunity to screw your neighbor" school of negotiating.

Michigan Speaker of the House Matt Hall has been on quite a tear lately being ...Matt Hall. Is that good or bad? You be the judge:

Last year Hall played a critical role in taking the budgetary process well outside of constitutional grounds. This year, the House and Senate have actually passed proposed budgets at this point, which is a positive step forward. Hall, however, has now floated the idea of not reconciling those bills until after the November election. It is, of course, a negotiating tactic — from the "he's just crazy enough to burn down the whole #%&@* house down" school of negotiating.

Hall jumped on the Trumpian bandwagon of delaying the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge, the bridge that Canada paid for. This also is a negotiating tactic. It's from the "never miss an opportunity to screw your neighbor" school of negotiating.

Hall declined to let the Michigan House vote on a symbolic Pride Month resolution because it's "too divisive." Too divisive. Uh-huh. And this is clearly from the "pot calling the kettle black" school of hypocritical behavior.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchterMatt HallGordie Howe Bridgemichigan budgetpride
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
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