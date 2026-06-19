Auchter's Art: Drama queen

Michigan Speaker of the House Matt Hall has been on quite a tear lately being ...Matt Hall. Is that good or bad? You be the judge:

Last year Hall played a critical role in taking the budgetary process well outside of constitutional grounds. This year, the House and Senate have actually passed proposed budgets at this point, which is a positive step forward. Hall, however, has now floated the idea of not reconciling those bills until after the November election. It is, of course, a negotiating tactic — from the "he's just crazy enough to burn down the whole #%&@* house down" school of negotiating.

Hall jumped on the Trumpian bandwagon of delaying the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge, the bridge that Canada paid for. This also is a negotiating tactic. It's from the "never miss an opportunity to screw your neighbor" school of negotiating.

Hall declined to let the Michigan House vote on a symbolic Pride Month resolution because it's "too divisive." Too divisive. Uh-huh. And this is clearly from the "pot calling the kettle black" school of hypocritical behavior.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.