Auchter's Art: Gordie Howe International Bridge

The Gordie Howe Bridge was supposed to have its ribbon-cutting ceremony the day this cartoon is published (Friday, June 12). But as I write this, the opening has been delayed for "unresolved issues." Those issues could be reasonable — last-minute safety protocols, weather delays pushing back finishing touches, that sort of thing. Or they could be yet even more jerking around by the Trump administration. (Maybe by the time you're reading this, we know why.)

In any case, the bridge will open soon. It's a forward-thinking investment in economic development. It's infrastructure that relieves a bottleneck and encourages trade. It's the sort of project that shows the United States at its best. Except, of course, it was Canada that made it happen. (But shout out to the State of Michigan for knowing when to get in on a good deal.)

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.