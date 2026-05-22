Auchter's Art: This future sucks

Recent Michigan news headlines:



So here we are in 2026, and our discussion about energy seem to revolve mostly around technologies and solutions from previous centuries. Worse, technologies and solutions that actually have arrived (solar, wind, geothermal, etc.) are still put by many in the "not quite ready" category.

My younger self would be disappointed. It's not like I really expected flying cars by this point, but cleaner, cheaper energy did seem like an achievable goal.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.