Auchter's Art: I can think of something

Michigan received a fair bit of national attention this week as everyday citizens, political pundits, and our billionaire overlords all attempted to read the tea leaves of our special election to fill a Michigan Senate seat. As it turns out, a Democrat retained the seat, so that means... the Straight of Hormuz will open next Tuesday. (Place your Kalshi bets now and cut me in if you win.)

In reality, the result is that Democrats retain a slim majority in the Michigan Senate while Republicans remain in the slim majority in the House. And we'll see what happens in November.

The general lament about this situation is that the Legislature is likely to accomplish very little (at least without compromise. So, like I said, very little.)

It could be worse, though. With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to eviscerate the Voting Rights Act, several southern states with GOP majorities are looking to redistrict before the midterms to eliminate the few districts that now elect Black Democrat representatives.

They defend these actions with: "We are doing this to eliminate racism." Uh-huh. Clearly their goal is to gerrymander a GOP majority for the U.S. House. As Westley said to Count Rugen in The Princess Bride, "We are men of action. Lies do not become us.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.