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Auchter's Art: I can think of something

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published May 8, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
In the left panel, three people sit around a table watching the news. One says, "Looks like the Democrat won the special election here in Michigan — so they keep control of the Senate and the Republicans still have the House." Another responds, "Ugh! Is there anything worse than a gridlocked legislature?" In the right panel, a news broadcast shows a headline reading "Republican majorities in Louisiana, Alabama, and Tennessee gerrymandering districts to remove Black representatives." The third person, who is Black, replies, "Oh, I can think of something…" while the other two look chastened.
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
In reality, the result is that Democrats retain a slim majority in the Michigan Senate while Republicans remain in the slim majority in the House. And we'll see what happens in November.

Michigan received a fair bit of national attention this week as everyday citizens, political pundits, and our billionaire overlords all attempted to read the tea leaves of our special election to fill a Michigan Senate seat. As it turns out, a Democrat retained the seat, so that means... the Straight of Hormuz will open next Tuesday. (Place your Kalshi bets now and cut me in if you win.)

In reality, the result is that Democrats retain a slim majority in the Michigan Senate while Republicans remain in the slim majority in the House. And we'll see what happens in November.

The general lament about this situation is that the Legislature is likely to accomplish very little (at least without compromise. So, like I said, very little.)

It could be worse, though. With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to eviscerate the Voting Rights Act, several southern states with GOP majorities are looking to redistrict before the midterms to eliminate the few districts that now elect Black Democrat representatives.

They defend these actions with: "We are doing this to eliminate racism." Uh-huh. Clearly their goal is to gerrymander a GOP majority for the U.S. House. As Westley said to Count Rugen in The Princess Bride, "We are men of action. Lies do not become us.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion Auchter's Artjohn auchter35th Senate Districtvoting rights actRepresentatives
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
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