Michigan Sentencing Commission returns after nearly 3 decades to tackle discrepancies in punishment

After nearly three decades, the Michigan Sentencing Commission is officially up and running again.

The nonpartisan advisory body held its first meeting since 1997 on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

The commission said it's resuming the work of modernizing Michigan's criminal justice framework and advising lawmakers on critical adjustments to sentencing guidelines.

The commission, formed under Public Acts 273 and 274 of 2024, was originally established in 1994 but ceased operations in 1997 after the Legislature enacted its initial recommendations. At the time, officials believed the work was finished; however, officials said, its absence has left the state without a formal mechanism to address defects or evolving data for 27 years.

Christopher Yates, a judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals who was appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to chair the commission, emphasized that the legal landscape has shifted dramatically since the 1990s.

"You can have offenders who have nearly identical crimes and criminal histories who could wind up with vastly different sentences," Yates said. "And that, of course, is completely antithetical to the purpose of a guideline system".

According to Yates, the commission’s primary goals for its first year include clarifying confusing language like "offense variables" that lead to conflicting decisions in courts, and updating criminal history scores to better account for repeat offenders. He said current categories often set the bar too low.

The group also plans to adapt to modern standards to reflect changes in how the state handles drug offenses and the decriminalization of marijuana. That's along with improving guidelines for criminal sexual conduct cases, which leaders said currently present some of the most difficult challenges for trial judges.

The commission consists of representatives from the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives, prosecuting attorneys, criminal defense attorneys, individuals with prior incarceration experience, and more.

Yates said success is defined by creating a system that is easier for judges to apply, leading to fewer appeals and more consistent treatment for similarly situated offenders across the state.

"Today's meeting provided a window into how robust and sophisticated the discussion will be," Yates said, expressing optimism about the talent gathered to solve long-standing issues.

The commission is required to submit an annual report to the Legislature, the governor, and the Michigan Supreme Court by December of each year.

