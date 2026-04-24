Auchter's Art: Moving the goalposts

A brief backstory from a Michigan Public story earlier this week:

Last week, U.S. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon sent a letter to Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett demanding election materials from 2024, including ballots, receipts, and envelopes. The letter said due to an alleged history of voter fraud in the county, the DOJ needed to ensure no election laws were violated in the last presidential election.

The letter highlighted a 2020 lawsuit against Wayne County and the city of Detroit alleging voter fraud. The lawsuit was dismissed by a Wayne County judge. The letter also highlighted previous allegations of election fraud in the county, which state officials say did not occur during the 2024 election.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel replied with: "Once again, President Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department in an attempt to sabotage our democratic process and turn it into his own personal agency to interfere in state elections."

In other words, the President is doing the sort of thing (weaponizing the Justice Department) that he specifically campaigned against.

And yet, it's easy to see the motivation: distraction. From the Epstein files, from the Iran War, from high gas prices, from low poll ratings. And here I am drawing about it, so, alas, it might be working.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.