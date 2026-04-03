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Auchter's Art: "My home is..."

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published April 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Panel 1: A woman wearing a University of Michigan sweatshirt shows a video on her phone and asks, “What did you think of that video with the U.S. military helicopter hovering outside Kid Rock’s house in Tennessee?” A man in a Detroit Pistons shirt and Detroit “D” cap replies, “Fantastic!” Panel 2: The woman challenges him: “Fantastic? Really? A breach of military protocol for a social media stunt at taxpayer expense?” The man looks unsure. Panel 3: The man responds, “Well, not that part.” The woman asks, “Then what part?” Panel 4: The man answers, “The part where people think Kid Rock is from Tennessee.” The woman smiles and says, “Oooo, that is fantastic.”
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
Rock was born and raised in Michigan, a credential he has often burnished (especially when selling concert tickets here).

Years ago I hurt a co-worker's feeling when I loudly opined that I preferred the earlier music of the band Chicago because its later years were dominated by Peter Cetera and I found his power ballads to be whiny and annoying. Of course my exact wording was more colorful, involving many variations of "sucks" and allusions to ear bleeding.

But he was a big fan, so my unsolicited thoughts were unkind and unnecessary. And the fact is that there was (and is) lots of music that I enjoy which is hardly defensible as objectively good. So I'm not here to disparage Kid Rock's music. If you like it, you like it. If you don't, you don't. Although, the line from his song "Cool, Daddy Cool" — Young ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage see, Some say that's statutory (But I say it's mandatory) — is something I think we can all agree to openly dislike.

And it's not Rock himself that I necessarily have issues with. I've never met him. But he is an artist and a celebrity and lives a very public life freely sharing his opinions. So we are all free to have reactions to those opinions, especially the cruel and entitled ones.

Rock was born and raised in Michigan, a credential he has often burnished (especially when selling concert tickets here). But as demonstrated in the video he posted this past week on social media with a U.S. military helicopter hovering near his hilltop home, he has chosen to live in Tennessee. So I'll be very happy to have him be associated with Tennessee, not Michigan, from this point forward.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion john auchterAuchter's ArtKid Rock
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
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