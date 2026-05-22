Michigan Public embarks on a Farmers Market Tour this summer!
Michigan Public is embarking on a summer tour of farmers market across the state. Take a look and see when we'll be at a market near you!
- Saturday, May 30th - Ann Arbor
- Saturday, June 6th - Flint
- Saturday, June 20th - Kalamazoo
- Saturday, June 27th - Eastern Market (Detroit)
- Sunday, July 12th - East Lansing
- Sunday, July 26th - Howell
- Friday, July 31 - Fulton Street Market (Grand Rapids)
- Saturday, August 15th - Chelsea farmers Market
- Saturday, August 22nd - Royal Oak farmers market
- Wednesday, August 26th - Battle Creek farmers market
Michigan Public staff members will be present at each market, including our hosts at certain markets. Stop by and meet our staff, get some exclusive merchandise, win prizes, and learn more about Michigan Public!
See you there!