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Michigan Public embarks on a Farmers Market Tour this summer!

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published May 22, 2026 at 2:35 PM EDT
An illustration on a solid green background shows a squirrel pushing a wheelbarrow overflowing with fresh vegetables, including carrots and leafy greens.

Michigan Public is embarking on a summer tour of farmers market across the state. Take a look and see when we'll be at a market near you!

Michigan Public staff members will be present at each market, including our hosts at certain markets. Stop by and meet our staff, get some exclusive merchandise, win prizes, and learn more about Michigan Public!

See you there!
Tags
Community Upcoming EventsFarmers Market Tour
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business Administration. She loves music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
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