Battle Creek Farmers Market - Wednesday, 8/26/2026
Battle Creek Farmers Market - Wednesday, 8/26/2026
Michigan Public is going on a farmers market tour this summer! We'll be attending markets around the state all summer long.
We will be stopping at the Chelsea Farmers Market on Wednesday, August 26th, from 9AM - 1PM.
Stop by and get some merchandise, meet our staff, win some prizes, and learn more about Michigan Public. See you there!
Battle Creek Farmers Market
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Michigan Public
Battle Creek Farmers Market
25 McCamly St SBattle Creek, Michigan 49017