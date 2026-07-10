US Justice Department threatens Michigan election officials with prosecution if noncitizens vote

Michigan election officials pushed back this week after the U.S. Department of Justice warned states nationwide that election officials could face criminal liability if they knowingly allow noncitizens to remain on voter rolls or cast ballots.

The Justice Department sent letters to election officials in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., requesting that they ensure compliance with federal laws requiring accurate voter rolls and barring noncitizens from voting in federal elections.

The letter to Michigan was addressed to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as the state’s chief election official.

Michigan Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie said the state already has procedures in place to ensure that only eligible citizens are registered and voting.

“The federal government and the executive branch have a very limited role in elections,” Edevbie said. “At the end of the day, states run elections.”

The warning came with a memo outlining election officials’ obligations under federal laws including the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act. The memo emphasized maintaining accurate voter registration lists, preserving election records, and verifying certain information on voter registration applications.

The latest warning is part of a broader push by the Trump administration to increase federal scrutiny of election administration ahead of the 2026 elections.

Michigan officials have argued that the federal government is overstepping its authority.

Edevbie said the department’s actions are likely to create confusion but will not change Michigan’s election procedures.

“Everything is still the same in terms of the rules that apply to the voters,” Edevbie said. “We’re just going out there to encourage voters to vote and be involved in this election.”

Separately, the Justice Department has said it plans to send election monitors to Detroit, Lansing and East Lansing for Michigan’s August 4 primary.