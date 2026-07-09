Visit Michigan Public at the Ann Arbor Art Fair (July 16-18, 2026)

Michigan Public is attending the Ann Arbor Art Fair this year! Find us at the corner of E. Liberty and Fourth Ave.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair runs Thursday, July 16 - Saturday, July 18. Fair hours are 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday & Friday; 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday.

You can meet the following hosts at our tent:



April Baer (Friday afternoon & Saturday morning)

Doug Tribou (Friday morning)

Rebecca Hector (Saturday evening)

Zoe Clark (Friday evening)

Mercedes Mejia (Thursday evening)

Mike Perini (Saturday afternoon)

Christa Quinn (Thursday morning)

And more!

Stop by for a chance to meet our staff, win some prizes, and learn more about Michigan Public! And explore the largest juried art fair in the United States. See you there!

The Ann Arbor Art Fair captivates nearly half a million visitors over a vibrant three-day extravaganza every July. Renowned as the largest juried art fair nationwide, it showcases the talents of nearly 1,000 artists, spanning an impressive 30-city-block footprint throughout downtown Ann Arbor. Learn more about the Ann Arbor Art Fair here.