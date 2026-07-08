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Greece Island Hopper Information Session (Aug. 5, 2026)

Greece Island Hopper Information Session (Aug. 5, 2026)

Join Michigan Public in May to discover a place where age-old legends and monuments intertwine with warm sunshine and island-style living. From the ruins of Athens to the bright rooftops of Mykonos and Santorini — embrace the country at its best!

Learn more at our free information session on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Virtual Event on Zoom
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Michigan Public
michiganpublic.org
Virtual Event on Zoom