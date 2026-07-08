Greece Island Hopper Information Session (Aug. 5, 2026)
Greece Island Hopper Information Session (Aug. 5, 2026)
Join Michigan Public in May to discover a place where age-old legends and monuments intertwine with warm sunshine and island-style living. From the ruins of Athens to the bright rooftops of Mykonos and Santorini — embrace the country at its best!
Learn more at our free information session on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.
Virtual Event on Zoom
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Michigan Public
Virtual Event on Zoom