“Collage with the Curators” to be part of latest series hosted by GRAM

The Grand Rapids Art Museum — known as GRAM to those familiar — is hosting a free arts event, “Collage with the Curators,” on Thursday, July 9, from 5-9 p.m. Organizers say it will blend hands-on creativity with community.

Music will be playing throughout the evening, provided by a metro Detroit DJ. The museum is partnering with Zone of Authenticity, a social art and connection project created by Whitney Dawn Pyles. Participants of the event can doodle, journal, and make personal craft collages for their own enjoyment or to give as gifts. Collages have seen a recent resurgence in brands and personal use due to their use in mood boards, letters, and gifts.

The museum says it partnered with Zone of Authenticity because of the unconventional boundaries in their offerings. According to The Zone's website , rather than existing in a single format, its art adapts to different people and spaces.

GRAM’s “Thursdays on the Terrace” series happens every Thursday from June 11 to August 27, from 1-9 p.m. Events offer art, music, food, and community in a cost-free setting. Some other events that are a part of this series include an Unplugged Craft Night on August 13, and a Vinyl and Vintage Night on August 20.

GRAM curator Jennifer Wcisel plays a large part in the planning and hosting of the weekly terrace events.

"Collage is an incredibly accessible medium that encourages experimentation and play,” Wcisel said. “All materials will be provided, just bring your creativity and join us July 9 for a free evening of art, connection, and music."

The museum also has free gallery access during these events. The event starts at 1 p.m., and extended hours are 5-9 p.m. instead of normal visiting hours, which end earlier.

Some current exhibits at GRAM include Decadent Spirit: French Art at the Turn of the Century , Jerry’s Map by Jerry Gretzinger , and The Matter of Awe: Landscapes in Art .