Legendary Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander plans to retire at the end of this season

Detroit Tiger pitcher Justin Verlander is calling it a career.

Though not quite yet.

In a statement released on X, the 43 year old says after 21 years in the major leagues, this will be his last.

“This season has challenged me in ways I haven’t experienced before, both physically and mentally, “ wrote Verlander. “I never wanted to retire because of a milestone, a number or a date on the calendar. I wanted the game to tell me when it was time.”

Verlander has been struggling with injuries this season, and is currently on the Tigers’ 60 day injured list.

But his struggles in 2026 will probably not dim his chances of receiving a plaque in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

During his two decades in the majors, playing for the Tigers, Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, Verlander amassed a hall of fame resume which includes 266 career wins, including three no-hitters.

Along the way, he earned two World Series championships (2017 and 2022), three Cy Young awards (2011, 2029 and 2022) and was named to ten All Star Game rosters (including this year as a commissioner’s legends selection).

But Verlander says he’s not ready to begin what he calls his “next chapter” just yet.

“I'm fully committed to giving my team everything I have for the rest of this season,” wrote Verlander in his post on X. “It's fitting that I get to finish where it all started — with the Detroit Tigers."