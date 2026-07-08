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Legendary Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander plans to retire at the end of this season

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published July 8, 2026 at 2:35 PM EDT
A Detroit Tigers pitcher wearing number 35 throws a pitch during a baseball game, with a crowd visible in the background.
Darryl Webb
/
AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of an opening-day baseball game Monday, March 30, 2026, in Phoenix. 

Detroit Tiger pitcher Justin Verlander is calling it a career.

Though not quite yet.

In a statement released on X, the 43 year old says after 21 years in the major leagues, this will be his last.

“This season has challenged me in ways I haven’t experienced before, both physically and mentally, “ wrote Verlander. “I never wanted to retire because of a milestone, a number or a date on the calendar. I wanted the game to tell me when it was time.”

Verlander has been struggling with injuries this season, and is currently on the Tigers’ 60 day injured list.

But his struggles in 2026 will probably not dim his chances of receiving a plaque in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

During his two decades in the majors, playing for the Tigers, Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, Verlander amassed a hall of fame resume which includes 266 career wins, including three no-hitters.

Along the way, he earned two World Series championships (2017 and 2022), three Cy Young awards (2011, 2029 and 2022) and was named to ten All Star Game rosters (including this year as a commissioner’s legends selection).

But Verlander says he’s not ready to begin what he calls his “next chapter” just yet.

“I'm fully committed to giving my team everything I have for the rest of this season,” wrote Verlander in his post on X. “It's fitting that I get to finish where it all started — with the Detroit Tigers."

Justin Verlander's retirement announcement on X
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Justin Verlander's retirement announcement on X
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Sports Justin VerlanderDetroit TigersbaseballMLB
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
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