Greece Island Hopper - May 7-17, 2027

Join Michigan Public in May to discover a place where age-old legends and monuments intertwine with warm sunshine and island-style living. From the ruins of Athens to the bright rooftops of Mykonos and Santorini — embrace the country at its best.

Register here to learn more about this trip and its itinerary at our free information session.

Here are some exciting details about this trip:

Begin your journey in Athens, the immortalized capital of Greece. Spend the day as you wish, exploring the city independently. That evening, meet your fellow travelers for a welcome dinner of local cuisine and wine.

The next day, see the best of Athens with a local expert who highlights the city’s ancient roots on a comprehensive panoramic tour. Make your way along the world-renowned monuments, including the Temple of Zeus, the Parliament, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and the Olympic Stadium. Step into the past on a tour of the legendary Acropolis, an ancient complex housing a collection of temples. Admire the breathtaking view of the city below and discover the country’s beloved icon: the illustrious Parthenon. Make the most of an evening at leisure.

Then, board a sleek, high-speed boat for a ride to Mykonos, an island paradise surrounded by the crystal-clear Aegean Sea. Start your island stay with an exploration of Chora, Mykonos’ Old Town, where you'll discover its winding lanes independently. In the afternoon, check into your hotel for a relaxing three-night stay.

Your second day on the island is yours! Perhaps you will head down to the beach to soak up some sun, sip a cup of coffee on the waterfront promenade, or explore the town’s winding streets as you weave in and out of whitewashed buildings. Or you may join an optional excursion to the colorful village of Ano Mera, followed by a visit to a local farm for a cheese tasting, exploring the true flavors of Mykonos.

On your third day in Mykonos, step into the past on a half-day optional excursion to the isle of Delos* taking you to the fabled birthplace of the Greek Gods Apollo and Artemis. After, it’s your choice!

Then, your journey continues to Santorini, the Eden-like island where blue-domed rooftops and gentle ocean waves complement the bright white buildings and rocky hillsides. On arrival, head through a landscape of vineyards and volcanic cliffs to Oia, a seaside village with the island’s best viewpoints. A picturesque landscape and iconic destination, Santorini’s charms reveal themselves during your three-night stay.

On your second day, uncover the past at Akrotiri, an ancient city buried and preserved in volcanic ash that is commonly referred to as the "Minoan Pompeii." Take a peek into the 15th century BC and explore the town. Next, visit a local winery and enjoy the famous wines of Santorini along with a light lunch of local snacks. The rest of the afternoon is yours to relax and explore more of this Mediterranean gem.

Then, make the most of a day at leisure. Relax, shop in the island’s charming town center, or even visit a local museum. Or, join our full-day Island Hopping and Sunset Cruise** optional excursion for a visit to some of the magical islets that surround Santorini before enjoying dinner on board and sunset from the water.

Depart the islands and fly back to Athens for your final night in Greece. Toast to the end of your sun-filled getaway during a farewell dinner. Wish the Mediterranean goodbye as your tour draws to a close.

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Highlights:



Acropolis of Athens & The Parthenon

Taverna Dinner Show

Mykonos Old Town

Santorini Island

Oia Village

Ancient Akrotiri

Wine Tasting



Includes:



Round-trip air from DTW

Round-trip air from Santorini Thira Island

14 meals

Professional Tour Director

Sightseeing & Admissions per itinerary

Transportation per itinerary

Baggage handling at hotels

Hotel transfers

Air taxes and fees/surcharges



Trip Facts:



3 nights - Athens

3 nights - Mykonos

3 nights - Santorini

$8,379 per person based on single occupancy

$7,079 per person based on double occupancy

$6,979 per person based on triple occupancy

Save $80 per person when you book before November 08, 2026. Not included in price: Cancellation Waiver and Insurance of $599 per person.

*All Rates are Per Person and are subject to change, based on an air-inclusive package from DTW

Save $80 per person when you book before November 08, 2026. Not included in price: Cancellation Waiver and Insurance of $599 per person. *All Rates are Per Person and are subject to change, based on an air-inclusive package from DTW Trip begins: May 7, 2026

Trip ends: May 17, 2026



Click here to get more details, or to reserve your space.

For more information contact Collette Travel - (877) 274-9786 or groupsservices@collette.com Booking #1436356

Why travel with Michigan Public?

When you travel with Michigan Public, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience led by a carefully selected guide that offers a unique perspective on the places you’ll visit. You’ll also join a fun group of travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in lifelong learning and share a love of public radio.