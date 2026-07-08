Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed face off in televised debate

On this week’s It’s Just Politics , Stateside’s April Baer steps in for Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta. Baer sat down with the Michigan Public Radio Network’s Colin Jackson to chat about the importance of Michigan’s U.S. Senate election and Michigan Senator Mallory McMorrow’s decision to drop out of the race. On the heels of that announcement, leading contenders in the Democratic primary, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed met up in a televised debate last night that was Michiganders’ first look at how the candidates stack up directly against each other.

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