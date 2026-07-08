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Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed face off in televised debate

Michigan Public | By Stateside Staff,
Colin Jackson
Published July 8, 2026 at 4:58 PM EDT
Greyed out photos of U.S. Representative Haley Stevens and Physician Abdul El-Sayed are in the background. In the foreground is a opaque, purple, half-circle with the words "Stevens vs. El-Sayed." The It's Just Politics logo is in the top right corner.

On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Stateside’s April Baer steps in for Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta. Baer sat down with the Michigan Public Radio Network’s Colin Jackson to chat about the importance of Michigan’s U.S. Senate election and Michigan Senator Mallory McMorrow’s decision to drop out of the race. On the heels of that announcement, leading contenders in the Democratic primary, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed met up in a televised debate last night that was Michiganders’ first look at how the candidates stack up directly against each other.

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Tags
Politics & Government It's Just Politics2026 Midterm ElectionAbdul El-Sayedhaley stevensMallory McMorrowU.S. Senate Race
Stateside Staff
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Colin Jackson
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