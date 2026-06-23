Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - Michigan's Primary Election Preview
Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - Michigan's Primary Election Preview
Join Michigan Public’s It’s Just Politics co-hosts Zoe Clark (Political Director) and Rick Pluta (Senior Capitol Correspondent), and a panel of political experts, as they preview this heated election. They’ll dive into the key races, campaign promises, and stakes of this midterm primary. Plus, they’ll answer your questions about the upcoming election cycle.
Bell's Eccentric Cafe
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Michigan Public