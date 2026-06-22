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Amy Epkey to serve as acting Director of MDHHS, after Elizabeth Hertel announces she's leaving

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published June 22, 2026 at 8:33 PM EDT
Amy Epkey will be interim Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, after Director Elizabeth Hertel announced she is leaving on June 30, 2026.
MDHHS
Amy Epkey will be interim Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, after Director Elizabeth Hertel announced she is leaving on June 30, 2026.

After leading the department since 2021, Michigan Department of Health and Human Safety Director Elizabeth Hertel has announced her last day will be June 30.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has selected Amy Epkey to serve as acting director of the agency.

"Amy Epkey brings decades of experience in state government and a proven record of leadership, and I am confident she will continue the important work of the Department of Health and Human Services," said Governor Whitmer. "I also want to thank Director Hertel for her dedicated service to our state. Under her leadership, MDHHS helped Michigan navigate unprecedented challenges, expanded access to health care, strengthened behavioral health services, and improved outcomes for families across our state."

Epkey previously held the senior deputy director position for the Financial Operations Administration at MDHHS, where she was responsible for overseeing the department's nearly $40 billion budget.

Hertel's departure comes as state health departments prepare to meet new federal requirements for Medicaid, which will include work requirements and more frequent redeterminations to qualify for the health insurance program.

The next Governor will appoint a permanent MDHHS Director.
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Health mdhhsElizabeth Hertel
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
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